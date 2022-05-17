Strider Stephen takes on Old Colliery Canter

He took on the Old Colliery Canter near Barnsley, where a number of distances were on offer with Toward opting to run the marathon event. The route consisted of laps of a five mile off-road loop, with plenty of hills to contend with, and Toward finished the race in the time of 5:05:21.

On Saturday there were three new personal bests run at parkrun events.

Ian Longstaffe ran his best time at the Rother Valley event in 24:04, Joan Smithson ran yet another best time at Doddington Hall as she finished in 30:25, while Ross Connell achieved 31:05 at the Ancholme Valley Way event.

Other times came from James Croft (17:41), Aaron Hill (18:41), Phil Marsland (22:33), Simon Blacknell (24:49), Sarah Sanni (25:20), Chris Smithson (31:54), and Helen Sweeting (33:11) at their chosen events.