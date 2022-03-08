Four celebrated new personal bests, Jane Hunt taking 201 seconds off her PB in 1:46:30, a club record for the V50 age group.
Charles Anyan ran 1:43:33, a minute and a half quicker than his previous best, while Chris Inman beat his own V65 club record with 1:41:58.
James Croft produced a scintillating performance to register 77:51, a new personal best by 14 seconds and a V35 club record.
Mark Rodgers moved up to third in the club records for his age group with a time of 85:59. Craig Ward ran 95:43, Gary Atkinson 1:50:11, Dale Swinton 1:56:53, and Dan Gleave 1:57:52.
Samantha Williams headed the rest of the ladies with 2:16:24, Samantha Woffindin ran 2:23:22, Jane Saunders 2:26:01, Sally Williamson 2:26:02, Linda Harty 2:27:15, Kirsty Collinson 2:50:21, and Tanya Burbidge 2:55:55.