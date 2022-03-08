Some of the Striders squad in Retford.

Four celebrated new personal bests, Jane Hunt taking 201 seconds off her PB in 1:46:30, a club record for the V50 age group.

Charles Anyan ran 1:43:33, a minute and a half quicker than his previous best, while Chris Inman beat his own V65 club record with 1:41:58.

James Croft produced a scintillating performance to register 77:51, a new personal best by 14 seconds and a V35 club record.

Mark Rodgers moved up to third in the club records for his age group with a time of 85:59. Craig Ward ran 95:43, Gary Atkinson 1:50:11, Dale Swinton 1:56:53, and Dan Gleave 1:57:52.