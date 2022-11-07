Strollers and Nomads enjoyed 4-2 wins after cracking matches.

Against IBC, Strollers took Alan Everitt’s rink 17-15, having opened up a seven-shot lead, but lost the other 16-17 to IBC skip Steve Skelton in a contest where the advantage swung both ways and required 6 shots over the last three ends to win it.

Nomads beat Parthians taking Derek Smith’s rink 15-11 after leading throughout. Parthians with Pete Bedford took the other rink 14-13 after a purple patch of 11 shots scored between ends 9 and 13, but then had to withstand a final burst of 6 shots from the opponents over the final ends.

Elsewhere, there were 6-0 wins for Holland Fen, Invaders, Breakaways and Cosmos.

Division leaders Holland Fen beat Royal Mail 25-9 and, in a closer match, 20-12.

Second-placed Invaders beat Golfers convincingly on both rinks, 35-4 and 27-12.

Breakaways faced A40, two places higher in the table, winning 19-18 in a closely competitive game on one rink, and 20-11 by virtue of dominating the last 6 ends 13-2 on the other.

Hotspurs had their chances against Cosmos, one place above them, but eventually lost on both rinks, 20-11 and 17-10.

The four teams topping the Cammacks Second Division are separated by just three points after the latest round of matches.

Central are top having beaten Amateurs 6-0 with scores of 24-9 for Carol Nundy and 21-10 for Fred Epton.

Dynamics, in second, took four points off Vikings, Graham Wilkinson’s rink winning well, 31-8. John Millership for Vikings dominated the second half of the game on the other rink to win 25-11.

The Burtons beat The Desperados 4-2 to go into third spot, winning one rink 21-8. The other went to Desperados 15-14 in a tightly fought battle.

Woodpeckers posted their best result so far, beating Vectors 4-2, taking one rink convincingly 27-10. Vectors won the other 14-5.

