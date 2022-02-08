Strollers defeat leaders for result of the week in bowls Evening League

Bowls news.

With one round to go in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club, the leaders in both divisions have a clear lead and there’s a scramble for the places below them.

The result of the week in the Orchard Health Group First Division was the clash between leaders Invaders and fourth-placed Strollers, which saw Strollers taking all six points.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invaders still have a clear lead, while Strollers are now only one point shy of third place.

Kathryn Rockall, Mick Hippisley and Mick Dodes were trailing for most of their game with Invaders, but always managed to stay within touching distance.

They grabbed the lead on the 15th end and then held on to win 19-18 in a tight finish.

On the other rink, Strollers, with skip Alan Everitt ably supported by Paul Flatters and Keith Swain, were slow to get into their groove.

Five shots scored on the 10th end kick-started their game, giving them the lead, before they powered away to win 19-11.

Second placed Holland Fen won their match against Royal Mail 4-2.

Les Feary’s rink won with ease 32-7, having got away to a good start and dominating the scoring.

The other rink was well won by Royal Mail, skipped by Keith Sharp, by 24-8, as they quickly established an early lead of 15-1 and never lost control of the game.

Breakaways beat Nomads 4-2 and did enough to hold onto third place in this division.

The rink of Neil Harrison, Anita Rymer and skip Michael Rymer ran out convincing 30-8 winners, never giving Nomads any chance to get established in the game.

Nomads, with skip Mel Maddison, were similarly ruthless on the other rink to take the win 20-8.

The mid-table clash between A40 in fifth and IBC in sixth saw A40 win 4-2.

A40 are now three points adrift of Strollers.

After a slow start, Sue Hoyles’ rink for A40 took the lead on the 10th end and built on it to win 20-11.

A40 were leading on the second rink for two-thirds of the game before IBC were able to tie the scores.

Still tied after the penultimate end, IBC scored two shots on the final end to win 17-15 and take two points from the match.

Cosmos and Central at the foot of the table proved to be closely matched opponents and shared the points equally, 3-3, from their match.

Cosmos moved up to eighth place with this result, with Central still in last place.

Jean Thompson’s Cosmos rink took a few ends to get going, then controlled the game to win 16-10.

Central and skip Peter Copeland on the other rink held the lead throughout to win 17-11.

The top four in the T&B Containers Second Division faced each other this week, with leaders Golfers winning 4-2 against The Burtons and Autos taking all the points from their clash with Amateurs.

Burtons, in second, are now only one point ahead of Autos, but both are well adrift of Golfers.

For Golfers, Graham Scarboro’s rink quickly established a safe lead and ran out 23-16 winners.

Golfers went 17-2 down on the other rink, then steadily worked their way back and challenged for the win.

In the end, Chris Hill’s Burtons rink had done enough and won 19-16.

Autos built a 15-4 lead on Ivor Roberts’ rink before Amateurs started the fight back, but it was not enough and Autos won 17-12.

Amateurs were 11-5 ahead on the second rink, but Jeff Homewood’s Autos squad finished strongly to snatch the victory 15-14 and bag all the points.

Hotspurs moved up to fourth spot after beating bottom-placed Phantoms 4-2.

Neil Owen’s rink for Hotspurs won comfortably in the end, 21-8.

Hotspurs started slowly on the other rink and were soon 17-3 down.

They did well to come back into the game, but Phantoms still won 22-17 for skip Roy Stanley.

The result of the week in this division saw ninth-placed U3 beat Dynamics, four places higher, 5-1.

Jack Carr’s U3 rink made a good start to their game and went on to win 21-10.

U3 also built a good lead, 12-1, in the other game, but Dynamics were dogged in fighting back and finished better, to level the scores 15-15 at the end.

Vikings faced Vectors and took four points.

One rink, Janet and Ray Loughran with skip John Stray, were good from the outset and won 35-8.

Closely matched on the second rink, Vectors and skip Kevin Rockall seized control towards the end to win 21-12.