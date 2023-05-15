​Strong start for Ellis and Clement

​North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis with French passenger Emmanuelle Clement began the defence of their FIM World Sidecar championship in Germany over the weekend where they recorded two strong results at the Sachsenring circuit.

Ellis and Clement began the sprint race on Saturday from the third row of the grid and got a great start being up to third on the first lap.

But they were passed by Reeves/Wilkes just as they crossed the line to start the second lap.

They were dicing with Reeves/Wilkes throughout the remainder of the laps until on the tenth and final lap Reeves put his hand up to indicate he had a problem and Ellis/Clement overtook them and crossed the finish line in third place.

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement after their podium finish. Photo: FIM.

Starting the feature race on Sunday from the second row, this time they did not get away so well and held sixth place for the first three laps before being passed by Peugeot/Peugeot on lap four.

But one lap later they in turn overtook Reeves/Wilkes and chased after Peugeot, catching and passing him on lap nine to take up fifth place.

They could see Payne/Rousseau some way ahead and set about making inroads towards them. They were visibly catching them but with only a few laps left it looked impossible for them to make an overtaking manoeuvre before the chequered flag. But in a twist of fate Payne made a mistake and spun off the track leaving Ellis/Clement to pass them before they were able to return to race action.

Meanwhile Peugeot had also caught up and was closing down Ellis/Clement on the last lap but Ellis beat him to the line by the smallest of margins.

The third and fourth places give Ellis and Clement 29 points and place them third overall in the rider standings just one point away from second place.