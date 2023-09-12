Success for Spa’s croquet players

​The summer months have again been packed full of action at Woodhall Spa Croquet Club.

​The Jubilee Park Challenge saw teams of three compete in singles and doubles matches for the trophy. The winners were Clare and Stuart Worsnop and Tony Cross of Branston.

August’s Fun Day saw Bob Potter, ably assisted by Andrew Grant, put the club members to the test with a series of games and challenges. The winner of the day was Terry Tyler with the wooden spoon going to John Woodward.

The ladies of the North Lincolnshire Federation of The Women’s Institute received tuition and then played a competition. The winners were Sue Bradbury and Carol Guest with runners up Barbara Millington and Ann Hamilton.

Bob Potter with his Croquet Association Diploma.

The Jim Kirby Cup was played at Boston Croquet Club. The competition is aimed at encouraging croquet club members in the East Midlands to play competitively. This was held as a short croquet event as it was last year at Woodhall Spa.

Three clubs were represented, coming from Boston, Pinchbeck, and Woodhall Spa and five games were played by all competitors. The result was that Dennis Cook won three games scoring 62 hoops, Ken Knock second with three wins and 49 hoops scored. Bob Aspinall and Martin Russell of Woodhall Spa each won two games.

Boston, Nottingham, Pinchbeck and Woodhall Spa were represented for the Federation Short Croquet competition with an all-play-all arrangement of two games each time in late August.

September’s Invitation Day saw teams from Branston, Gainsborough and Woodhall Spa competing. Andrew and Heather Grant won the day with a clean sweep of all their matches.

In the first round scores were close with just one hoop point for each of those four games. The second round proved more decisive with a range of three, six and seven hoop points earned, similar to the third and final round.

At the end of the event two players had won four games, but with a score of four wins and a positive hoop point score of seven, Bob Aspinall of Woodhall Spa won the trophy for the club.