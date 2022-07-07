Summer Plate Ladies Day back at Market Rasen Racecourse

Summer Plate Ladies Day is back in full at Market Rasen Photo courtesy of The Jockey Club

Spectators will return in full on Saturday, July 16 for the first time in three years and the very best summer Jump racing on the track, featuring the Unibet Summer Plate, will be complemented by the return of the ever-popular style awards.

Featuring prizes from House of Cavani amongst many others and with leading milliner Jessica Rea heading the judging, the day is sure to be a spectacular celebration of summer at the Lincolnshire track.

The Lucky 15s, who have played all over the UK, including at the likes of The Cheltenham Festival and The Grand National, will provide a party atmosphere after racing with live music from the roof of AP’s Bar.

Joe Callan, Interim General Manager at Market Rasen, said: “The demand to be here for Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day is fantastic.

"Our restaurant and hospitality sold out some weeks ago and tickets for all three public enclosures are selling fast.

“We’d advise anyone who wants to join us to book now and there will be some top class racing alongside the Style Awards and some great live music.

“It will be great to welcome everyone back to our biggest day following the years affected by the pandemic, and we look set to celebrate one of the highlights of Lincolnshire’s summer in style.”