Superfinal showing for Liam Hartley

The championship is held over six rounds with media coverage on Freesports TV.

There are 299 other drivers entered into the championship across different classes.

Liam is entered into the Rotax Mini Max class which has 68 other drivers registered in the class for the championship.

He currently stands in eighth place in the championship.

Liam drove well all weekend at a difficult track, always racing within the top 10.

In heat one he started fourth and finished second, finishing eighth in heat two after beginning in 13th.

There was another eighth-place finish in heat three after starting in 26th spot.

For Liam's Superheat he started fourth and crossed the line in the same position, enough to make the Superfinal where he took ninth.