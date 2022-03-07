Sweet revenge as Louth Hockey Club score five

Louth ladies with their opponents Sheffield Hallam.

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s firsts banished the memory of a 5-0 away defeat by Lindum Thirds earlier in the season - by thumping their opponents 5-1 at the weekend.

Louth were dominant, with goals from Rob Chamberlin, Archie Hulance and Max Greenfield.

Great goal-keeping by Olly Trotter ensured Lindum didn’t find a way back in the game.

Alex Armstrong. Photo: David Dales

Meanwhile, good attacking play by Olly Wright also ensured Louth were able to hit the opposition on the break.

Later, Louth ladies seconds welcomed opponents Alford to London Road.

Louth started the game in a very positive way attacking the Alford goal time after time.

This paid off with Grace Whitworth scoring in the first half.

Rob Chamberlain. Photo: David Dales

Louth started the second half in the same vein with some great passes from one end of the pitch to the other.

Grace Tutt slotted the ball into the back on the net to give Louth their second goal.

The final score was 2-0, with the whole team giving 100 per cent.

A great team spirit saw them thoroughly deserve the win against a friendly Alford side.

Olly Trotter. Photo: David Dales

The ladies’ side’s final game of the season is on Saturday, March 19 at home against Grimsby.

Louth ladies firsts lost 5-0 away at Sheffield Hallam and the men’s seconds also tasted defeat as they lost 6-3 away at Grimsby seconds.