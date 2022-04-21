Swimmer Rico Bringeman clocks PB time at British Championships

Rico Bringeman.

Swimmer Rico Bringeman impressed at the British Championships - reaching a final where he clocked a personal best time.

The 17-year-old, who competes for South Lincs Swimming Club, qualified for three events, the 200m fly, 400m individual medley and 200m individial medley at Sheffield’s Pond’s

Forge.

Rico’s standout performance came in the fly where he finished fourth with a personal best of 2.07.10.

He had earlier claimed a fly PB of 2.07.32 in the heats and a 200m individual medley PB of 2.10.55.

He clocked 4.44.36 in the 400m individual medley.

This was a great experience for Rico, a former Boston ASC competitor, to swim and meet lots of Olympians, such as Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, James Guy and Duncan Scott, who he managed to have his picture taken with.

Rico is now attempting to claim more qualifying times for this summer’s British Championships, held in July.