Taste the fear to be put away for Autumn campaign after win at Market Rasen

Taste The Fear (right) enjoyed a win at Market Rasen on Saturday. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images)

The six year old has had a busy start to the year, winning three times from nine starts, and was full value for his two and three quarter length success under Sam Twiston-Davies. And the winning trainer explained that it has taken a little while for everything to come together for his charge.

He said: “I didn’t think this win would be our winner to be honest, but it was a nice little race for him and he’s such a genuine horse. We had injury problems with him last year and couldn’t get him on the track after his bumper win, but since we finally got going on the track we haven’t looked back.

“If he hasn’t won he’s placed nearly every run and he’s owned by some super people so it’s really nice. I think it’s a break for him now and he’s won on softer ground, so I’m going to give him a six week break and we’ll see him back in October or November.”

It proved to be an excellent afternoon for the Peter Bowen team, who added to their victory with Francky Du Berlais in the Betway Summer Plate with Rooster Cogburn’s (85-40 Favourite) victory in the finale, the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Chase – sealing a 36.5-1 double in the process.

The eight year old was an emphatic winner here in April, and seemed to relish the return to Market Rasen after a couple of below par runs, winning by 10 lengths.

And Karen Bowen, who was representing the winning trainer, was thrilled to have enjoyed a double on behalf of her husband, who was unable to travel north due to being ill.

She said: “He obviously likes it here and he doesn’t like to come back quick. He hasn’t run for seven weeks and after he won here last time he put so much into it that you can’t bring him back quick, so he probably won’t run for another six weeks because of the way he is, but he clearly likes it here.

“It’s been a fantastic day for us and hopefully it’s a boost for Peter because he’s not feeling very well. He’d have loved to have been here but I’ve just spoken to him and he’s glad he’s not as he’s been so ill.

“It’s really nice for the owner Gwilym Morris (owner) as he’s been with us from the start, as was Roddy Owen (Francky Du Berlais), so I was so pleased for both.”

Elsewhere on the card, Sid Hoodie (6-1) was an impressive winner of the second race on the card, the Betway Handicap Hurdle, for the Alex Hales team.

The seven year old is a recent addition to the yard following the retirement of Charlie Mann and Hales was delighted to repay the faith of both Mann and her owner Dominic Christian by providing him with a winner.

He said: “I’m delighted, it was very kind of Charlie Mann to ask the owners to send some horses our way when he retired and she was one of them.

“Her first run for us was a bit disappointing but we gave her a wind op and she’s done that well. The owner adores her, she’s no superstar but she’s won plenty of races so she’s a lovely mare to have around the place.