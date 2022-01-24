Teams from Louth Hockey Club pay tribute to umpire Steve ahead of weekend matches - reports

Action from Louth men's seconds versus Leadenham. Photo: David Dales

All of Louth Hockey Club's senior teams remembered local umpire Steve Baker, who sadly passed away last week.

The teams wore black armbands and held a minute's silence before their games, in memory of Steve, who frequently umpired Louth's home games and was a long-time supporter of the club.

Louth men's first team won their first game of 2022 with a 3-0 away victory at Driffield.

The ladies' seconds lost 3-0 to Lindum, despite a battling second half performance that saw them do everything but score.

The men's seconds lost 1-0 to Leadenham and the ladies firsts did not play this weekend.

This week's men’s firsts fixture saw the team travel north to Driffield firsts.

It was Driffield who started the game stronger, and pressed Louth hard for the first 20 minutes.

The game was tougher for Louth as decisions from the umpires were hard to come by, a detail mentioned by Ross Armstrong, earning him a two minute sin bin.

Despite the pressure the score remained 0-0 at half time.

The second half started yet again with Driffield pressing hard, but cracks were starting to show and chances came Louth's way.

A short corner earned by Andrew Webster saw Richard Limmer advance up the pitch, a rocket like strike put the ball firmly into the backboard of the goal to put Louth ahead.

Unfortunately, the umpire deemed the ball to have been too high and disallowed the goal.

This seemed to spur Louth on, as the tide of pressure turned with body-on-the-line defending and die-hard attitude all round saw them take control.

Another short corner was earned and again Limmer stepped forward, this time with more purpose, and another goal scored… this time allowed.

Continued hard work from the back four, including the returning Hayden Arrowsmith, and the midfield dynamos of Ross and Alex Armstrong saw Louth take full control.

Another short corner was awarded from fine intricate skills from Billy Walker and again Limmer stepped forward and crashed the ball into the bottom right corner.

At that moment it seemed the wind was taken out of Driffield and, despite Olly Wright having a two-minute 'rest', Louth managed to add a further goal from open play expertly finished by Walker from a Webster cross.

The final whistle was blown with Louth 3-0 winners following a display of character and grit. A fitting victory in the memory of Steve Baker.

Louth Ladies seconds played Lindum's fifth team on a beautiful sunny morning.

Before the game our thoughts turned to Steve Baker and his family, a minute's silence was held and players wore a black armband in his memory.

Saturday's team was very much a mixture of youth and experience.

The first 10 minutes we had the majority of the play and continuously threatened the Lindum goal, with youngsters Daisy Price, Grace Whitworth and Daisy Jones pushing hard to slot the ball into the back of the net.

With the majority of the players at one end of the pitch, Lindum moved swiftly towards goal, with some well worked passes they scored their first goal, quickly followed by two more.

At half time captain Annie Ordish instilled confidence into the players and we started the second half a different team.

With some nice passes down each wing by Alice Stratford, Jessie Smith, Olivia Middleton and Izzy Middleton, Louth kept the ball in the Lindum third with Tahreem Sajid and Daisy Price desperately looking to score.

Goalie Joski McGarel and defenders Catherine Fussey and Nicky Short had a very quiet second half.

Louth were awarded quite a few short corners but unfortunately were unable to get that final shot on target.

The final score was 0-3, however Louth certainly dominated the second half.

Players of the match were Grace Whitworth, Daisy Price and Alice Stratford.