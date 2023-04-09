With three rounds of competition to go at Boston Indoor Bowls Club Evening League, teams are entering a crucial time as they push for honours in both divisions.

The top two sides in the Orchard Health Group First Division met last week, with second team Invaders beating leaders Holland Fen 4-2. Invaders are now just seven points behind the Fenmen.

For Invaders, Rod West’s rink were ahead throughout the game to win 24-15. Invaders were also leading for much of the game on the other rink but were ultimately beaten by a strong finish over the last 5 ends from Martin Tomlin to win 22-16.

Third-placed Strollers won 6-0 against Golfers, 24-5 for Alan Everitt and, in a closely contested rink, 16-15 for Mick Dodes.

Breakaways, fourth, beat Nomads 4-2, taking Mark Brown’s rink 20-12 by virtue of winning the last 4 ends. Mel Maddison held sway on the other to win 15-11.

A40, just six points behind in fifth, beat Hotspurs 5-1. Bill Exton’s rink were comfortable winners 21-12, the other rink being drawn at 12-12.

Cosmos had another good week, beating Parthians 4-2, with Simon Sperring’s rink winning 25-12. For Parthians, Pete Bedford’s rink won 26-14.

IBC took 4 points against Royal Mail, Richard Pearson winning 26-9. Ian Smith’s rink dominated from the twelfth end to run out 21-8 winners.

Champions in Cammacks Division Two, Dynamics, met Amateurs and took two points by winning Graham Wilkinson’s rink 21-16. For Amateurs, Mick Greet’s rink won convincingly, 23-5.

The Burtons are now seven points clear in second place after taking all the points off Vectors, with wins of 32-6 and 16-11.

Third-placed Central only managed one point against Kingfishers, now fourth, by drawing 15-15 on Peter Copeland’s rink. For Kingfishers, Dave Fox’s rink bowled well to win the other, 27-9.

Mid-table Desperados beat Shipmates 4-2, the rink skipped by John Melless winning from the front 22-10. Shipmates under Ted Vere took an early advantage and held on to win 16-14 on the other.