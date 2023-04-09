The top two sides in the Orchard Health Group First Division met last week, with second team Invaders beating leaders Holland Fen 4-2. Invaders are now just seven points behind the Fenmen.
For Invaders, Rod West’s rink were ahead throughout the game to win 24-15. Invaders were also leading for much of the game on the other rink but were ultimately beaten by a strong finish over the last 5 ends from Martin Tomlin to win 22-16.
Third-placed Strollers won 6-0 against Golfers, 24-5 for Alan Everitt and, in a closely contested rink, 16-15 for Mick Dodes.
Breakaways, fourth, beat Nomads 4-2, taking Mark Brown’s rink 20-12 by virtue of winning the last 4 ends. Mel Maddison held sway on the other to win 15-11.
A40, just six points behind in fifth, beat Hotspurs 5-1. Bill Exton’s rink were comfortable winners 21-12, the other rink being drawn at 12-12.
Cosmos had another good week, beating Parthians 4-2, with Simon Sperring’s rink winning 25-12. For Parthians, Pete Bedford’s rink won 26-14.
IBC took 4 points against Royal Mail, Richard Pearson winning 26-9. Ian Smith’s rink dominated from the twelfth end to run out 21-8 winners.
Champions in Cammacks Division Two, Dynamics, met Amateurs and took two points by winning Graham Wilkinson’s rink 21-16. For Amateurs, Mick Greet’s rink won convincingly, 23-5.
The Burtons are now seven points clear in second place after taking all the points off Vectors, with wins of 32-6 and 16-11.
Third-placed Central only managed one point against Kingfishers, now fourth, by drawing 15-15 on Peter Copeland’s rink. For Kingfishers, Dave Fox’s rink bowled well to win the other, 27-9.
Mid-table Desperados beat Shipmates 4-2, the rink skipped by John Melless winning from the front 22-10. Shipmates under Ted Vere took an early advantage and held on to win 16-14 on the other.
Phantoms and Woodpeckers had a close tussle, Phantoms taking one rink 17-13, Woodpeckers the other 14-13.