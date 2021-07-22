Teenager Kallum Burrell is a double world clay pigeon shooting champion - just two years after taking part in first competition

Kallum Burrell with coach John Lee.

Clay pigeon shooter Kallum Burrell says he is 'over the moon' after becoming a double world champion.

The 18-year-old's score of 98/100 saw him named high gun at the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association World Sport Trap Championships - beating five rivals by one shot and coming out on top from a field of 631 competitors.

He also claimed the junior title at the E.J Churchill Shooting Ground at High Wycombe

Shooting took place between July 7 and 10, with Boston Grammar School pupil Kallum competing on the ninth and facing a tense day as the final scores filtered in.

"I’m absolutely over the moon to have won the sport trap world champion titles for the both the junior and overall, especially as this year I had only aimed to be in the top five juniors," said Kallum, who lives in Sibsey.

Kallum, who is coached by John Lee at East of England Shooting Ground, near Holbeach, is now actively trying to qualify for the national teams.

If successful, he could be competing in San Antonio, Texas, next year with the team.

Kallum in action.

He is also considering the trip to defend his titles as an individual, while competing at the Olympic Games remains an ambition.

Kallum, who is also the vice-chairman of Leverton Young Farmers Club, is no stranger to shooting but only took part in his first competition in March 2019 at Grimsthorpe Estate Shooting Ground.

Prior to that he could be found bush beating on local game shoots on cold, frosty winter mornings from a young age, but didn’t show much of an interest in pulling the trigger himself for a number of years.