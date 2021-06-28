Tense handicap cup victory for Sleaford Bowls Club

Sleaford Town Bowls Club gave away eight shots at Nettleham in the ASC Metals Handicap Cup, but at the end of the match the scores were level at 54-54.
The nominated town set won the extra end by one shot to secure the victory.
Cecilia Faulkner, Richard White and Gwen Campbell lost 10-23, Neil Thomas, David Thomas and Andrew Bird won 16-8, James Wiswould, Andrew Morris and Kris Moore won 28-15.
Away against Bassingham in the Lincoln District League Hospital Plate, all three rinks won with a score of 66-46 to progress to the next round.
Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin won 20-14, James Wiswould, Neil Thomas and David Thomas won 25-10, Finley Campbell, Julie Cope and Gwen Campbell won 21-16.
At home against St Giles in the EBA League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate 51-46 and eight points to two success.
Martin Titley, Ken Irwin, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 19-15, Neil Thomas, Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 14-11 and Peter Stokes, David Thomas, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope lost by two shots 18-20.
Away at St Giles in the City League, only one rink was won by Martin Titley, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird
17-15.
In a 45-62 (2-8) defeat, John Parker, David Campbell and Kris Moore lost 15-17 and David Thomas, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope lost 13-30.
Away at Brant Road in the ASC Metals League, Town won on two rinks and drew one to take nine points to the hosts’ one for an agregate of 62-48.
Ruth Bird, Andrew Morris and Gwen Campbell won 18-16, Cecilia Faulkner, Neil Thomas and David Thomas drew 21-21 and Linda Morris, Calum Campbell and Andrew Bird won 23-11.