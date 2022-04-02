The buzz is back as Carl Rowe reaches final four of World Pool Championships

Carl Rowe in action.

Carl Rowe admits he is getting the bug back after reaching the semi-finals of the World Pool Championships.

Competing in the over 40s section, the Bostonian came from behind to win his first five matches at Bradford's Ceder Court Hotel, admitting he's now keen on taking part in more upcoming competitions.

His run to the final four included victories over four-time world champ Andy Lucas.

"I was buzzing. I only went to see how far I could get and did better than I thought I would," Rowe said.

"On the way through I got through five rounds and, in the last 32, I played the four-time world champion (Lucas).

"I was 7-4 down and came back to win 8-7.

"That gave me a confidence boost. And in the quarter-finals I beat one of the top amateurs (Matt Brierley).

"I was behind in every round I played and managed to find a bit of a bite I've never really had."

After victories against Lee Driskoll (8-5), Paul Sylvester (8-6), Andy Lucas (8-7), Paul Clarke (8-3) and Brierly (8-7), he was finally beaten 8-5 by Rob Donkin, who is 20th in the world rankings.

"I was proud to be in the semi-final line-up with two of the sport's biggest names, Gareth Hibbert and Mark Farnworth," added 46-year-old Rowe, who was introduced to the sport by his stepdad at the town's Queen of Spades pub as a child.

"The final was on BBC so I was a bit gutted I couldn't make my TV debut."

Family life has been Rowe's priority in recent years, but he admits his recent run has reignited his interest in tournament pool.

"I've had England trials and been county champion twice but never got to a tournament and been consistent before," he said.

"I've beaten top players but not consistently.