Three PBs in one week for athlete Kieran Gillespie

Jim and Kieran Gillespie.

Wragby athlete Kieran Gillespie has secured three personal best times in the space of a week.

On Saturday he was competing at Rotherham in the Northern Men’s Athletics League for his club Leeds City AC.

He came third in the 400m hurdles with a PB time of 60.11 secs.

Kieran made a couple of mistakes in the race and is confident that over the course of the season he can expect to improve that time.

His other event of the day was the 110m high hurdles and once again he came away with a personal best time of 18.4 secs.

Kieran was also in action at the first Loughborough Athletics meeting last week.

He started things off with a personal best in the 400m (54.43secs), finishing fourth in a high quality men’s race.

“Over the course of a week he has now set three personal bests in three separate events, not a bad return,” said dad and coach Jim.

Jim was also in action, putting the shot 8.49m, his second best throw this season, for the win.