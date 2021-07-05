Three wins in hectic week for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Sport news.

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played five matches played this week - winning three and losing two.

Away at Nettleham in the ASC metals league there were two winning in rinks to help deliver an aggregate score of 79-35.

This meant eight points to the hosts’ two.

Neil Thomas, David Thomas and Waylen Clarke won 36-8 while Cecilia Faulkner, Robin Wilson and Gwen Campbell won 29-11.

The losing set by two shots was James Wiswould, Andrew Morris and Kris Moore 14-16.

At home against a strong Helpringham side only one winning rink gained two points against the visitors’ eight.

Julie Cope, Finley Campbell and Gwen Campbell won 19-18.

Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin lost 19-25 while Robin Wilson, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert lost 8-31.

The aggregate score was 46-74.

Away at Branston in the EBA League, Town got off to a slow start.

However, eventually they won all three rinks to take maximum 10 points and the aggregate score of 64-39.

Neil Thomas, Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 17-13 and John Parker, David Thomas, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope added a 27-12 scoreline.

Martin Titley, Mick Faulkner, Ken Irwin and Kris Moore succeeded 20-14.

At home against Nettleham in the Lincoln City League, all three rinks won to take the maximum 10 points and aggregate score of 66-35.

Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin and Kris Moore won 23-15 while John Parker, Martin Titley and Trevor Cope won 18-12.

There was also a victory for Ruth Bird, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird with a 25-8 scoreline.

Away at Dunholme in the Lincoln District league Hospital Cup there was only one winning rink.

That was not enough to keep the town in the competition.

Andrew Morris, Andrew Bird and Trevor Cope lost 14-20 as Ken Dye, Richard Whiteand David Campbell also lost.