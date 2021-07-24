Title race wide open in Louth Summer Snooker League

Sport news.

The T. Marris Carpets Louth Summer Snooker League title race is wide open as NT Shaw of Louth beat the leaders.

Closing the gap are Cons A while Sibjon Builders enjoyed a fine away win, writes Jack Westerby.

Is the seal on PH Mountain Cardboard Services' title defence beginning to loosen? They were beaten for the first time by N.T Shaw of Louth.

It looked like business as usual for the hosts when Matt Chandler potted them in front, but the visitors found another gear with both Lee Cook and Malc Dixon winning to clinch a superb 5-3 comeback win.

Second placed Cons A are now just two points off top spot and they are eyeing up the title after their thrilling 5-3 home victory over Dales Poultry & Game.

Simon Adams and Dave Revell stepped up the hosts' challenge while Craig Shaw won for the away outfit, who know this defeat dents their hopes of a top-two finish.