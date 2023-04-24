Title success for for Horncastle bowlers

​Horncastle IBC members have again been busy as the indoor bowls season begins to come to a close and bowlers prepare for the outdoor season.

​All county club competitions have been completed with Horncastle coming second in the LIBA Men’s North League to Lincoln by just one point.

As part of the LIBA and LWIBA county club north and south league play-offs, Horncastle played host to the Trudy Bates teams from Lincoln and Spalding and the LIBA Men’s Over 60s team from Lincoln and Scunthorpe.

Both play-offs where close matches with Spalding becoming the overall Trudy Bates champions and Scunthorpe taking the Men’s over 60s trophy.

Darren Trapmore, Lee Boucher and Paul Bark - LIBA County Triples champions.

On a club level there was once again great success in the LIBA and LWIBA County Individual competitions, Horncastle having reached the finals of the Ladies Triples, Men’s Triples and the Men’s over 60s Singles that were all played at Spalding last Saturday.

First on the green at 9am were the ladies trio of Mary Johnson, Judith Moody and Olive Wells against Sleaford’s Gloria Davies, Sheila Pratt and Rhoda Wing. This was an 18-end match and all three ladies played at the top of their game and never looked back after taking an early lead. They eventually won by 20 shots to 10.

Horncastle Men’s Triples team of Paul Bark, Darren Trapmore and Lee Boucher then played Lincoln’s Kevin Rands, Dean Stevenson and Billy Jackson.

Horncastle’s trio found the green from the start, winning the first few ends, but this was a nip and tuck game with Lincoln taking the lead at 14-13. The Horncastle team then put on the pressure to lead by 20 shots to 14 at end 16.

LWIBA Ladies Triples Champions Olive Wells, Judith Moody and Mary Johnson.

Lincoln fought back, holding five shots on the 17th end, before skip Boucher played the perfect wood to take one shot and for Lincoln to concede the game.

Bark then went on for the last session of the day in the Over 60s Men’s Singles against Paul Flatters of Boston. This was another close game with Bark eventually winning the match and the Over 60’s singles title by 21 shots to 19.

Horncastle IBC is still open during the summer for social bowling and anyone wishing to visit the club to try their hand at bowling. Mon – Sat 10am – 12.30. (Fridays is Pairs League only). Wednesday and Saturday evening 6.30 – 9pm.