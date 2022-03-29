Top-five finish as season ends for Louth Hockey Club

All of Louth Hockey Club’s senior teams have finished their seasons after the final round of games this weekend.

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s first team ended their campaign with a 2-2 draw, finishing a creditable fifth in the Yorkshire and North East (Peak and Wold Division 1).

They drew with Sheffield Hallam and several young second team players enjoyed some more valuable game time.

Captain Alec Newlove praised young second team players Connor Buckley, Blake Billings, Charlie Hendry and Logan Metcalfe for their contribution to the team.

He said: “A big well done to Blake, Connor, Charlie and Logan, who more than stepped up to playing for the firsts.

“There are a lot of promising young players coming through over the next couple of seasons.”

The ladies firsts team lost 4-0 to Lindum.

The men’s seconds did not have a game.

The ladies seconds had finished their season on March 19.

1. Louth Hockey Club's ladies' firsts.

2. Louth versus Hallam action.

3. Louth versus Lindum action.

4. Louth versus Lindum action.