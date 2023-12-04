Full points for the top four teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw them keep their relative positions after the latest week of matches.

Holland Fen were in control on both rinks for skips Chris Gill and Les Feary as they beat Golfers 20-10 and 18-10.

Invaders dominated Rod West’s rink against a weakened Royal Mail rink, to win 34-9. The score on the second rink was closer at 17-10 for Ian Tebbs.

Strollers also took all the points when they faced Nomads, who are fifth in the table. Paul Flatters’ rink started well and then maintained their advantage to win 20-11. The lead changed hands several times in a competitive game on the other rink, with a score of five shots on the penultimate end giving Mick Dodes the win for Strollers, just, 14-13.

The top four teams showed their class with wins in the latest round of action.

IBC overcame Burtons on both rinks, winning 24-14 on Dave Gill’s rink, in spite of Burtons scoring a hotshot of six shots on one end, and 21-13 on Jim Gott’s.

A40, who are sixth, now trail Nomads by only one point after beating Breakaways, seventh. Bill Exton’s rink won 20-16 in another topsy-turvy game, with the losing side also scoring a hotshot. Jean Cammack’s A40 rink controlled their game in a low scoring affair to win 15-8.

Dynamics shared the points 3-3 for the second time in four weeks, this time against Parthians. Ken Burr’s rink recovered from being 4-10 down to win 20-16 for Dynamics. Parthians skip Richard Keeling started well to build a 14-6 lead, then held on to win 19-15.

Hotspurs and Central retained first and second places in Cammacks Second Division after 4-2 wins against Woodpeckers and Optimists respectively.

Mick Rate’s rink controlled the game to win 21-8 for Hotspurs. The other rink saw Woodpeckers, Mick Williamson skipping, build a useful lead, then hold on as Hotspurs closed in at the end, the final score being 15-11.

Rita Epton’s Central rink dominated the first twelve ends of their game with Optimists to set up the victory, 30-7. Optimist’s won the second rink 16-11 for skip Andrew Reeson.

Desperados moved above Optimists into third after beating Shipmates 6-0. The rink of Jack Carr, Colin Louth and skip John Melles built their lead from the start and won 20-10.

The lead changed hands several times on the other rink before Dean Harris, with Wendy King and John Robinson, took control over the final ends to run out 20-19 winners.

Vikings, fifth, and Amateurs, sixth, both won 6-0, against Vectors and Phantoms.

Vikings were somewhat slow starters on both rinks against Vectors, but rallied to win 22-13 on Doug Staples’ rink and 17-14 on John Millership’s.

Mick Greet’s Amateurs rink were always ahead of Phantoms and won 25-11, while Jeff Homewood’s rink took control of the match from the half-way point and won 19-11.