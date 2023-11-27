The last round of matches in the Orchard Health Group First Division in Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Evening League saw 6-0 wins across the board, including for four of the top five sides.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holland Fen and Invaders, tied on points as the division’s leaders, beat Dynamics and Burtons respectively. Against Dynamics, Holland Fen were in control from early-on on both rinks to post wins of 32-12 for Les Feary and 23-10 for Helen Butler.

Invaders were pushed hard by Burtons, who started well on both rinks, but they eventually came through to win, just, 13-12 for Ian Tebbs and, after being 7-10 down, 25-10 for Sandra Tebbs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-placed Strollers faced, and lost to, IBC in fourth. Dave Gill’s rink was closely fought before they scored a six on the tenth end to give them a clear lead, and they eventually won 23-15.

The Parthians and Breakaways bowlers after Parthians won 18-7 with Parthians skip Richard Keeling (far right), pin Nic Woods (next to him), and lead Ray Moore (fourth from right)

Richard Pearson’s rink controlled the game for 14 ends, building a 15-6 lead, then had to hold on as Strollers fought back to nearly win the match. The final score was 16-14.

Nomads in fifth beat Royal Mail on both rinks, 19-10 for Derek Smith and 20-11 for Mel Maddison.

A40 moved up one place to sixth after winning against Golfers, 19-12 and 18-13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, Parthians met Breakaways, three places higher, to take all the points. Richard Keeling’s rink, with lead Ron Moore and pin Nic Woods, established an early lead and built on it through the middle part of the game to win 18-7.

Keith Nix, supported by Matthew Wilkinson and Ann Martin, trailed 7-12 at the half-way point, but then dominated the remaining ends to run out 17-13 winners.

In the Cammacks Second Division, leaders Hotspurs extended their lead at the top to 12 points with a 6-0 win over Phantoms, while Central behind them shared the points 3-3 with Kingfishers.

Against Phantoms, Pam Rate, Rob Druce and Mike Nelson for Hotspurs were in control throughout the game to win 24-6. The second rink was closer at 16-14, but Mike Long with Yvonne Smith and Ted Woods built a comfortable lead from the third end, then held on as Phantoms closed in over the final ends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Central, second, and Kingfishers, tenth, each won a rink and shared the points for shot aggregate, with Fred Epton winning 18-8 for Central and John Fell 16-6 for Kingfishers.

Optimists moved up to third place after taking four points off Vikings. Andrew Reeson’s rink had another good win 23-11. John Millership’s Vikings rink started well to lead 14-9, then fell behind 14-18, before finishing well to take the game 19-18.