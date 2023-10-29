Top three all romp to victories in Boston Indoor Bowling Club's evening league

Results last week in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the top three teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division all have 6-0 wins.

Holland Fen beat IBC 27-13 on Martin Tomlin’s rink and 22-16 in a closer game on Chris Gill’s.

Invaders were in complete control against Golfers, winning 30-8 and 28-10 for Scott Whyers and Ian Tebbs respectively. Likewise, Strollers, who beat Parthians 24-6 on Andy Warne’s rink and 21-11 for Paul Flatters.

Nomads are now fourth, their highest ever position in this division, after taking four points off A40, winning 20-7 on Derek Smith’s rink, building their winning advantage from the off, and only losing the other rink 15-13 on the final end.

The Optimists rink of skip Andrew Reeson with Stan Lawrence and Judith Richmond that won 23-11 against Desperados.

Royal Mail did well to beat Breakaways, three places above them, by 4-2, Ian Smith bowling well to win his rink 17-10. Neil Harrison took the other rink for Breakaways 18-12, with the extras for shot aggregate going to Royal Mail by just one shot.

The match between the newly promoted teams saw Dynamics take four points against Burtons, winning Graham Wilkinson’s rink 25-10. Burtons’ skip Chis Hill won the second rink 17-14, another win after breaking their duck the previous week.

With Hotspurs having a bye in Cammacks Division Two, Central moved into top spot after a 4-2 win over Woodpeckers. Anthea Hall’s rink won 22-8 from the front. Woodpeckers started well on Dave Fox’s rink and ran out 17-13 winners.

Vikings, third, beat Shipmates 4-2, taking Doug Staples’ rink convincingly 36-5. Shipmates bossed the other rink to win 28-7.

Optimists competed well against Desperados, three places above them, to take four points, getting the shot aggregate by three shots. The rink of Stan Lawrence, Judith Richmond and skip Andrew Reeson were 5-8 down at the halfway point, but battled well to win 23-11 at the end. Colin Louth’s rink won 24-15 for Desperados.

Phantoms moved into fourth place after beating Kingfishers 4-2, Peter Thompson’s rink winning well by 22-7. Kingfishers took the other rink 14-12.