Top three bowls sides secure dominant wins in Boston Indoor Bowls League

The last round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club before the Christmas and New Year break saw 6-0 wins for the top three sides in the Orchard Health Group First Division.

Action on a busy night in Division One at Boston Indoor Bowls Club.

Holland Fen were pushed hard by Parthians on both rinks. The game was closely contested on Les Feary’s rink at 8-7 before a score of five shots on one end relieved the tension. But Parthians finished well to leave the final score at 16-15 for the Fenmen.

Alex Tomlin’s rink started well to lead 13-0. Parthians rallied to close the score to just one shot before Holland Fen found their form again to take the match 26-19.

Invaders met and beat Nomads, recording wins of 22-6 and 26-12. In doing so, Invaders improved their net shot difference for the season to just sneak top spot above Holland Fen in the table. Nomads remain in fifth, enjoying their best season in the top division.

Strollers were too good for Burtons, winning 30-4 and 29-8, and stay in third place, 25 points behind the leaders.

IBC beat Royal Mail 5-1 in two closely fought games. Jim Gott’s rink won 16-13 while the second rink was drawn 13-13 after Royal Mail skip Ian Smith bowled in to score five shots on the last end. IBC remain in fourth, just four points behind Strollers.

Mid-table teams A40 and Breakaways both had 6-0 wins to maintain their positions of sixth and seventh going into the New Year. A40 beat Dynamics, with Sue Hoyles winning 22-9 and Jean Cammack 24-11 by virtue of a good finish of nine shots over the last four ends.

Breakaways faced a Golfers team struggling for form, taking both games, 19-11 for Mark Brown and 19-13 for Neil Harrison.

The top of the table clash in Cammack’s Division 2 saw Desperados narrow the gap to four points behind leaders Hotspurs after winning 6-0.

John Melles’ rink mostly had the advantage in their game, but Hotspurs kept the scores close and, with one end to go, it stood at 14-14. Four shots on the final end saw Desperados win 18-14. Hotspurs had the edge on the other rink to lead 11-8, but Colin Louth skipped his Desperados rink to control the second half of the game and win 17-12.

Amateurs won 6-0 against Shipmates, moving up to third in the league, their highest position in almost two years. Mick Greet’s rink was in control from the start to take the game 19-6. The rink of Julie Coulson, Brian Martin and Jeff Homewood were 4-10 behind before a hotshot kick started their game and they ran out winners by 16-11.

Optimists are fourth after beating Vectors on both rinks. Stan Lawrence, Judith Richmond and Dave Richardson won 28-8, a game that started with a hotshot on the first end and saw them quickly 18-1 up. Andrew Reeson won the second rink 22-13.

Vikings took all the points from their game with Kingfishers, winning 23-8 and 24-15, to leave them in sixth place, one point behind Central. Just five points now separate Amateurs in third and Vikings in sixth.