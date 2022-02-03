Top three finishes for Gold Tops at final Lincolnshire Cross Country League match

Louise Hirst.

Boston and District Athletic Club staged the last of this season's Lincolnshire Cross Country League matches at Witham Way Country Park on Sunday.

In ideal conditions runners enjoyed fine, still and sunny weather with good underfoot conditions.

Six Gold Tops lined up on the start line for the 9,972m race for junior, senior and veteran men.

First man home for the host club was Ollie Tianen who, running confidently, recorded 37 mins 52 secs in eighth position his highest finishing position in Lincolnshire League.

Two places behind was Ollie Lammiman, who clocked 38 mins 27 secs with third counter Adrian Glenn in 13th place on 39 mins 02 secs, giving BADAC a good team score of 31.

Good back up was provided by James Roark, who finished in 19th place in 40 mins 54 secs, Aidan McClure - 23rd and timed at 41 mins 50 secs - and John Fulcher, who was 37th in 53 mins 22 secs.

This trio combined to form the Gold Tops B team which secured a total of 79.

In the final race on the five-event programme for junior, senior, veteran women over 5,857m, Emma Penson continued her positive start to 2022, finishing in 11th place in 26 mins 44 secs.

At under 17 women's level Louise Hirst completed the 4,175 metres challenge in a rewarding third position, recording 18 mins 42 secs.

Three under 15 youngsters represented the host club in their contest over 4,175m.

In the girls' age group Jessica Frick finished strongly in second place in 19 mins 05 secs, with Jess Newlin seventh in 27 mins 50 secs.

In the boys' section Patrick McNally claimed second position in his competition, clocking 19 mins 34 secs.

Lloyd Thorn competed in the under 13 boys' event and crossed the finish line at the end of the 3,364m race in an encouraging fourth place in a time of 15 mins 13 secs.