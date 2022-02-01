Top two extend lead in Boston Indoor Bowls league

Sport news

This week’s matches in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw the top two teams each collect six-point wins to move further ahead of their nearest rivals.

Leaders Invaders, dominated the scoring on both rinks to soundly beat Royal Mail by 30-14 and 27-15.

The Holland Fen rink of Ian Clark, Bob Tingey and Les Feary scored heavily from the off to run out 34-8 winners against Central.

The second rink was much closer and more competitive, with Central holding a seven-shot lead after 11 ends, before Jim Gott’s Fenmen scored 10 unanswered shots to take the game 16-13.

Holland Fen are second in the league, 15 points behind Invaders.

Third-placed Breakaways faced A40 in fourth and won 4-2. Neil Harrison’s rink won 27-11 by taking the last eight ends 16-2 after a closely matched start to the game.

The second rink went to A40, skipped by Sue Hoyles, who were always in control of the game to win 18-6.

Strollers leap-frogged A40 into fourth spot by beating Cosmos 6-0.

Andy Warne’s rink won 12-11; after being eight shots ahead, they had to withstand a Cosmos revival as they won the next 11 ends 10-3, not quite enough to grab a point from the game.

Mick Dodes’ rink won 16-14, by virtue of their better finish in a game that was close throughout and still tied after 15 ends.

Parthians took four points from their match against Nomads.

They started slowly on Phil Markham’s rink and were lagging 4-10 behind after nine ends.

A score of five shots on the 10th end kick-started their game and they ran out 21-13 winners by taking the last nine ends 17-3.

The second rink was still tied at 8-8 after 11 ends before Nomads, under Mel Maddison, took control of the game to win 18-11.

The extra two points for the shot aggregate went to Parthians by a single shot.

Golfers, the leaders of the T&B Containers Second Division, faced Dynamics, who were in third place, and took all six points.

Graham Scarboro’s rink quickly built an 11-0 lead and scored regularly throughout the game to win 27-13.

David Marshall skipped the other rink to a no less impressive 23-13 win.

The Burtons retained second place in the league after this week’s 4-2 win over Amateurs.

For Burtons, the game on Chris Hill’s rink started with a flurry of scoring to be 7-7 after four ends, before they then dominated the game to win 30-10, with Margaret Daubney and Clare Britchford providing solid support to the skip.

The other rink saw Amateurs quickly fall 2-10 behind, and later 10-19 down, before Dick Dickings, Steve Boycott and Ron Spence collectively found their form to score 11 unanswered shots and take the win 21-19.

Amateurs rose one place to fourth as a result of this week’s matches.

Autos are now in third place after beating U3 by 4-2.

Both games were closely fought affairs, with the final five ends being crucial in deciding the winners.

Jeff Homewood’s rink won 17-13 for Autos and Michael Teasdale’s rink 18-15 for U3.

The extras for shot aggregate went to Autos by one.

Shipmates beat Vikings, one place above them, 5-1.

One rink was a topsy-turvy game, very close throughout, but with Shipmates mostly holding the lead.

A vital score of three shots over the final two ends saw Vikings snatch a 17-17 draw.

Shipmates took the other rink 14-9 in a low scoring game.

Vectors faced Phantoms and won 6-0.

Kevin Rockall’s rink dominated the scoring after a slow start to win 17-5.

Sid Oldfield skipped the other rink to win 16-10 and were never headed.

Patriarchs played Hotspurs on one rink and won convincingly 21-9.