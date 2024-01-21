Top two teams don’t have it all their own way in Boston Indoor Bowls League

It is rare that the top two teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club both lose one rink in the same week.

The winning IBC rink against Holland Fen with lead Steve Shaw, skip Jim Gott and pin Richard Allam.

But such it was for Holland Fen against fourth-placed IBC and Invaders against Golfers in the latest round of matches.

Jim Gott’s IBC rink, with lead Steve Shaw and pin Richard Allam, took charge and controlled the scoring from early on in their game against Holland Fen, running out winners by 17-12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holland Fen were dominant on the other rink for skip Martin Tomlin and won 34-13, their total including scores of 5 shots and two hotshots of six.

Golfers faced Invaders and won 13-12 on Graham Scarboro’s rink for 2 points, the third week in a row that he’s won his game, and then by a single shot, aided by Barrie Williamson and Mick Nundy.

Invaders, skipped by Scott Whyers, were in control on the second rink from the start, winning 29-7.

Behind the leaders, Strollers and A40 both won 6-0. Strollers, third, met Parthians and were too good for them, winning 31-9 on Paul Flatters’ rink and 30-8 on Mick Dodes’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A40 replaced Nomads in fifth place after taking all the points from their mid-table clash. Both games were competitive and the scores were close at various times, Jean Cammack’s rink winning 16-11 in the end and Sue Hoyles’ 15-14.

Breakaways, seventh, beat Royal Mail, eighth, on both rinks for 6 points. The score on Mike Rymer’s rink was tied at 7-7 after eleven ends, then they pulled away to win 14-8.

Neil Harrison’s rink started well to lead 15-3 at the half-way point, then had to hang on as Royal Mail fought a valiant comeback to lose by just 1 shot, the final score 18-17.

The match between the two bottom teams, Dynamics and Burtons, saw Dynamics triumph 6-0 and move up one place to tenth, above Golfers. Ken Burr’s rink won 14-9, after the scores had been close at 8-7 after 12 ends. The other rink was also close at 13-12 and eventually finished 20-16 for Graham Wilkinson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hotspurs still lead Cammacks Second Division, in spite of having a bye last week.

Vikings moved into second place, from fifth, after beating Shipmates 6-0. Doug Staples’ rink scored regularly throughout the game to build their winning 22-7 advantage. John Stray’s rink had the better of the game from the sixth end to run out 15-11 winners.

One point behind are three teams on 70 points, Desperados, Amateurs and Optimists.

Desperados and Optimists faced each other, Optimists winning 4-2. For Desperados, John Melles’s rink built a healthy 13-4 advantage, but had to hold firm as Optimists closed to within one shot, finally winning the game 16-12. Dave Richardson’s Optimists’ rink started well and eventually won 19-9 for 2 points, while also ensuring the 2 extra points for shot aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vectors had their best result since early October, beating third-placed Amateurs 4-2. Kevin Rockall’s rink took charge early and built a good 23-6 winning margin for 2 points. Amateurs dominated the middle third of the other game as they won 26-13, Vectors sneaking the extras for shot aggregate by 4 shots.

Woodpeckers played title contenders, Central, winning on both rinks with two good performances, 21-13 for Dave Fox and 18-13 for Mick Williamson.