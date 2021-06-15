Tough introduction to Louth Billiards & Snooker Summer League

Sport news.

This week’s action from the TM Carpets Louth Billiards & Snooker Summer League saw Cons A welcome Louth Volksworld to the 2021 season with a 8-0 whitewash.

Further contests saw PH Mountain Cardboard Services hit Sibjons for six while it’s seven up for NT Shaw of Louth, writes Jack Westerby.

Louth Volksworld started their season and probably like the previous week they wished they had stayed at home as they were soundly despatched by club rivals Cons A 8-0.

After fighting back in their opener the inspired hosts quickly had their visitors in reverse with Simon Adams and Dave Revell making it four without reply.

Craig Young and Mark Pickard also won to complete a brilliant win and send their side into second spot while their opponents remainpointless.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services remain on top by a single point after beating Sibjon Builders 6-2.

Matt Chandler opened the scoring for the hosts and they wrapped up their second win in a row through Mark Parrinder.

NT Shaw of Louth recovered from their opening weeks loss to beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 7-1 to go third.

Tom Garlick, Ian Cook and Malc Dixon all won for the visitors while Trevor Marris earned the home side a consolation point.