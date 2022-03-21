Travel Centre hold on to top spot in snooker league

Sport news

Louth Travel Centre were held at home but stay top of the Jubilee Teams Knockout League.

Looking to overtake them are NT Shaw of Louth, who won well on the road, while P.H.Mountain Cardboard Services remained third with a fine victory as Saltfleetby Snooker Club climbed into the top four.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services remain in third place just four points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

They beat Sibjon Builders 7-5 to boost their cup hopes.

Dave Johnson gave the away side the lead as they looked for a more concrete performance but then they subsided after Jack Westerby had levelled the scores.

Sid Bett potted the hosts in front and the victory was signed, sealed and delivered.

N.T.Shaw of Louth followed all the right signs in their road trip to Kitchen Solutions which resulted in a splendid 8-4 win.

They only stalled in one game with Russ Howard winning for the hosts, but after that it was foot down for the visitors with Tom Garlick, Hayden Gavey and Craig Machin keeping them in control of parking in a top four space with three to play.

Louth Travel Centre remain on top of the league but have still to miss a week so they might have some turbulence in coming matches after drawing 6-6 with G.Fawcett Property Maintenance.

There was one two frame winner from each side in this closely-fought encounter, with Sean Howsam being the marksman for the hosts while Graham Evison replied for the visitors, who will be hoping for a good win in coming weeks to push for a top four spot.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club have jumped into fourth position for the moment having played one more than most around them.