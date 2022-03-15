Travel Centre top snooker table... but their lead could have been much greater

Sports news

Louth Travel Centre took over at the top of the Louth Snooker League's Jubilee Teams Knockout table despite losing a good lead, writes Jack Westerby.

They are the new leaders but might be thinking could they have had more than a three points lead after surrendering a 5-1 lead to draw 6-6, then lose the play-off frame to PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Ingham was in arresting form to put the visitors in front and drawn games seemingly had them in control.

But the League Champions started to claw the frames back and the comeback was completed with Dan Mountain levelling the scores and then being the winner in the decider.

Dales Poultry & Game were hoping to grab the leadership but they went down to a 7-5 loss away at G. Fawcett Property Maintenance.

Danny Cohen gave the home outfit the early advantage and that proved sufficient to take the honours as the remaining games ended one apiece in which one saw a fine debut for Jamie Warren for the hosts.

Louth Volksworld were revved up for their away encounter with Sibjon Builders and they raced to a superb 8-4 win.

Phil Williamson actually gave the hosts the lead but their recent poor form continued with Simon Godfrey, Lee Rankin and Mike Armstrong all clutching a couple of frames each to hopefully get their cup campaign kick-started.

Kitchen Solutions are the current cup holders but they remain just below a top four spot after losing 7-5 at home to Saltfleetby Snooker Club, after an early draw it was 2-0 wins all the way in this entertaining clash.