Treharne claims victory at Boston and District AC Junior Cross Country Series

Despite the blustery conditions, young runners produced some decent times in the first of the Boston and District AC Junior Cross Country Series of 2022 held on Saturday morning.

Competing over two laps of the meadowland course, Owen Treharne (Sleaford Striders) was the comfortable winner of the 1,800 metres race, recording 8 mins 21 secs.

Leading from the outset Owen ran confidently making light of the prevailing wind to cross the finish line well ahead of his nearest rival.

Second finisher was Olivia Lindsay (Newark AC) who paced herself well to clock 9 mins 38 secs at the line.

Bicker Prep School representative Evie Large was third in a time of 10 mins 39 secs ahead of Damian McNally (BADAC) who was fourth in 11 mins 12 secs.