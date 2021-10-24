Triathletes take on Iron Man challenge in Mallorca

Keely McNiffe.

Three members of Boston Triathlon Club headed out to warmer climates to take part in Iron Man Mallorca.

Katie Ball and Tom Sargeant took on the 70.3-mile distance, whereas Keely McNiffe showed her true wonder woman credentials and took on the full distance, a total of 140.6 miles.

The swim course is located on the white sand beach in Port d’Alcudia, its unique location surrounded by mountains making it a fantastic spot for a race start.

A challenging and somewhat hillier bike course took the athletes up to Port de Pollenca and Serra de Tramuntana before turning to Albufera and continuing to the east across some of the inland emblematic towns such as Santa Margalida and Arta before heading back to Port d’Alcudia.

And finally the flat run course along the wonderful Alcudia Bay, the iconic red carpet finish line located on the beach.

The 70.3 comprised of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13-mile run, whereas the full distance saw Keely complete a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26-mile run.

Katie completed the 70.3 course in 5 hrs 30 mins 57secs, coming in 10th in her age group.

Tom, after a good swim and bike, had to pull out of the run due to a hip injury.

Keely completed the full distance in a time of 13 hrs 9 mins 59 secs, also coming in 10th in her age group.

Boston Triathlon Club holds coached training sessions on Thursdays at PRSA - 7-8pm (ages 7 upwards) and Friday swimming at Geoff Moulder 6pm-7pm juniors and 7pm - 8pm adults.

Saturday Mornings at the PRSA (9-10.30am)n are juniors only age 7 upwards.