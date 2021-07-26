Triathlon Club pip Masters Swimming Club as Boston teams do battle in the Witham - report and pictures

Wells Cup action. Photo: David Dales

Boston Triathlon secured the Wells Cup following victory over Boston Masters Swimming Club on Saturday.

Two teams competed in the Witham at Tattershall Bridge for the second installment of the open water competition.

Eight races saw two competitors from each club go head to head with a mixed relay finish, with a change in the stretch of water to be able to accommodate spectators.

The first race saw Boston Tri captain Craig Oliver leading the way, followed by teammate Chris Firth, with Elvijs Roberts and Myles Beagles close behind.

A women’s race was won by Boston Masters’ Kieva Clegg, followed by Katie Ball and teammate Laura Hazel. Xristina Keeler brought up the rear for ther Masters.

Masters’ Steve Roberts and club captain Alistair Godwin were beaten by Lea Ball and Seb South.

Another win for Boston Masters came from Sally Norman, beating Ellen Cramoysan and Zoe Ward into second and third place with Nicola Howsam bringing up the rear.

Tom Sargeant was the winner of the next race for Boston Tri, with Paul Firth and Daniel Pearson from Boston Masters second and third. Damian Bennett finished fourth.

The final ladies’ race was the closest race of the day, won by swimmer of the day Elena Pepperdine who, as the only junior in the competition, pulled off a truly nail biting win against three adults.

Sally Giles from Boston Masters was second with Tanya Knight (BTC) third and Claire Tunnard fourth.

Race seven featured Nathan Sargeant and Josh Van Haren for Boston Tri.

The mixed relay was won by Boston Masters - but Boston Tri secured a 120 -104 overall points victory.

The best female swimmer of the day award went to Kieva Clegg, unbeaten in her swims, while the best male was Lea Ball.

There was also a special award for best performance of the day, handed to Elena Pepperdine, who won the Richard Howes Memorial Trophy.

