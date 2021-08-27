Two league titles in one week for bowls club

Sport news.

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played five matches played this week - and claimed two league titles.

Away at Sleaford Bristol in the Woodhall Friendly League three winning rinks gave the Town the league championship.

Robin Wilson, Graeme Brown and Ken Dye won 26-9, Jackie Wareham, Jayne Brown and Bas Gilbert won 28-10 and Cecilia Faulkner, Mick Jarrald and Brian Srawley won 17-12.

This result gave the Town all six points.

Away at Boultham Park in the City League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 55-44 to take eight points to the hosts' two.

John Parker, Martin Titley and David Campbell won 16-11, Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes and Andrew Bird won 23-12, Neil Thomas, David Thomas, and Les Bunn lost 16-21.

This win secured the league championship for the Town bowlers.

Against St Giles in the City League, two rink wins gave the town the aggregate score 65-48 and eight points to two.

Neil Thomas, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 25-14, Peter Stokes, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 27-13.

John Parker, David Campbell and Kris Moore lost 13-21.

Away at Long-Bennington in the ASC Handicap semi-finals and finals, Town played Washingborough in the semis, losing on all three rinks.

St Giles beat Brant Road in the other semi final.

Town then played Brant Road and won to take third place.