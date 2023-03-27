The Boston Amateur Boxing Club had two boxers return from the National Junior Championships in Wigan this weekend with two medals.

Bagging herself a silver on Sunday was teenager Vienna Barry who fought Sophia Fagan, of the Wildstar ABC, in the final of the prestigious event. Vienna was on the front foot throughout the contest as she took the fight to the taller Fagan.

Vienna displayed good head and defensive movements to cut inside and then unleash her barrages of shots that Fagan surely felt. After a strong first round and a standing count in Vienna’s favour given in the second round it appeared that Boston would soon have a new National Champion.

A better third round ensued for the Walsall girl as fatigue began to set in, Barry dug deep and carried herself through the contest in an exhilarating last 30 seconds of the round. The fight went to the judges score cards - an agonising 3:2 split decision was delivered in favour of the Walsall boxer. Vienna can count herself unlucky but also proud of her performance and her silver medal.

Vienna Barry at the National Championships in Wigan this weekend.

On the Saturday also in Wigan, teenager Oscar Watson appeared in the semi finals against Berinsfield’s Morris James. This was an all action affair with both boxers showing aggressive tendencies as they looked to exert their dominance with neither one backing down in the process.

Oscar displayed some commendable head movements to restrict some of the oncoming fire coming his way. As clean shots broke through a mandatory 8 count was given in the Oxfordshire boxers favour, unperturbed Watson continued to fight fire with fire.

A low blow in an exchange from James went undetected by the referee - as Oscar winced in pain the referee moved in for a count and a short while after gave another and halted the contest.

Watson whilst disappointed the bout ended the way it did can be pleased with his work and the experience he gained. James would go on to win in the final.

On Friday evening in Nottingham, Reece Morris was defending his East Midlands championship belt in a 3x3 minutes contest against Lewis Lingard of the Buxton ABC.

Reece began his bout brightly, boxing at a good pace, behind a high guard and throwing good variation’s of shots and took the round.

Into the second Lingard began on the offensive and slipped in a hard blow to the body that Morris felt, the referee stepped in to deliver a standing count, Reece hadn’t recovered fully and Lingard seized his opportunity to jump in and cause the referee to intervene again and then duly wave the contest off.

