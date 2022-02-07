Unbeaten weekend and a debut for Louth Hockey Club

Louth Ladies Seconds captain Annie Ordish.

There was a win and a draw for Louth Hockey Club's ladies teams this week.

There were no games for the men's sides, so the ladies seconds played Alford at home, winning 1-0, whilst the ladies firsts came away from Chapeltown with a 1-1 draw.

The Louth ladies looked a strong team with a mix of experience with many of the younger girls in their first season of senior hockey.

Catherine Fussey in action for the ladies' seconds.

There was also a home debut for Bryony Boston.

The game started with careful composure from both sides but Louth looking the stronger.

Dynamic play in the middle by Holly Collins put the pressure on the Alford defence.

Some lovely passing play by youngsters Elise Waller, Liv Middleton and Tahreem Sahjid saw several shots on goal but the Alford keeper made save after save to keep the game 0-0.

Veronica Chamberlin in action for the ladies' seconds.

It was far from one-way traffic as the Louth defence kept several Alford breaks at bay with some fine tackling from Veron Chamberlin and Catherine Fussey! As half time came around the score remained 0-0.

The second half started with some storming runs down left by Daisy Price, who won many penalty corners, but Louth couldn’t convert them. Mid-way through the half Price dribbled into the D and her shot was on the money as Louth took the lead as the ball went into the net from Grace Whitworth's stick.

Alford took the restart seeking to get the scores back level but Louth were now running high on confidence and chasing the ball down, stopping Alford with ease.

However, late in the game Alford, broke at speed but it was Julie Martin who sped across the pitch, pinching the ball back and released Louth back in the attack.

Daisy Price.