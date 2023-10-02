Up and down weekend for G&S Racing Kawasaki Junior Superstock team at Donington Park

The ups and downs of racing affected the G&S Racing Kawasaki Junior Superstock team at Donington Park on Sunday when Sam Laffins took a comfortable victory in the penultimate round of the current campaign and it could easily have been a double podium for the team but Asher Durham was unlucky to crash out of fourth place when challenging for third.

After qualifying in third place on Saturday Laffins started the race from a front row grid position. He completed the first lap in fifth position and after passing Declan Connell at the Melbourne Loop on lap four he was up to second.

He posted the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 33.899s - 95.36mph as he caught up to Aaron Silvester and then passed him on lap seven to take the lead. He began to pull a small gap on Silvester who then crashed at Goddard’s on lap nine.

That left the way clear for Laffins to continue unhindered through the final three laps where he crossed the finish line for the win 2.578s ahead of series leader Owen Jenner.

Sam Laffins taking the chequered flag. Pic: Dave Yeomans.

Meanwhile Asher Durham set off from the fourth row and was seventh through the first three laps before making his way forward; passing Finley Arscott and Connell on lap six to move up into fourth place.

But one lap later as he chased the third placed rider he lost the front at McLean’s and crashed out uninjured; his hopes of a podium gone.

Sam Laffins is now up into seventh place in the rider standings on 121 points and Asher Durham drops a place to fourth but is just 37 points away from the championship leader and with two races at Brands Hatch he is still in contention to take the title.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “We had the pace for a double podium today but sadly it wasn't to be. Asher was creeping up behind third place and looking likely to move up a place but the crash ended his run.

But all is not lost as although he has dropped a place he is still in with an outside chance of taking the title. Sam was in top form and romped home for his first win in the class this year.

We move onto the final round and with two races there is still the potential for Asher to win the title. Thanks to our sponsors for their loyal support and to everyone who came along today, pleased we could give them a win to celebrate.