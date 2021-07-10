Victories in busy week for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Sport news

Sleaford Town Bowls Club secured victory at home to Boultham Park in the City League, two rinks winning with a match score of 58-49 (8-2).

Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 25-11, Martin Titley, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 21-16 while Peter Stokes, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope lost 12-22.

At home to Ruskington in the Woodhall Friendly League only one winning rink gained two points.

That came from Richard White, Pauline Bunn and Les Bunn 26-19 as Robin Wilson, Jayne Brown and Gillian Annison lost 8-15 and Mick Jarrald, Julie Cope and Brian Srawley lost 15-22.

Away at Sleaford Bristol in the Sleaford League all three rinks won to take the maximum 10 points, with a match score of 93-34.

Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Ken Irwin won 43—2, Graeme Brown, Jayne Brown and Richard White won 21-17 and Jackie Wareham, Finley Campbell and Gwen Campbell won 29-15.

At home against Billinghay in the ASC Metals League two rinks won and one drew to take nine points to the visitors' one.

Cecilia Faulkner, Graeme Brown and Gwen Campbell won 30-15, Linda Morris, Neil Thomas and Les Bunn won 21—19 and Joan Gilbert, Richard White and Bas Gilbert drew 16-16 for a 67-50 match score.

Away Washingborough in the City League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score of 47-62 and eight points.

Martin Titley, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 21-15, Peter Stokes, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 26-16 and John Parker, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope lost by one shot 15-16.

Away at Horncastle in the Woodhall Spa friendly league, there was only one winning rink to get two points.

Jayne Brown, Les Bunn and Ken Irwin won 24-16, Graeme Brown, Pauline Bunn and Jamea Wiswould lost 9-26, Richard White, Mick Jarrald and Brian Srawley lost 6-13.

Against Helpringham in the Sleaford League Knocjout final, played on the Billinghay green, only one rink won.

James Wiswould, Neil Thomas and David Thomas won 22-12, Jackie Wareing, Bas Gilbert and Les Bunn lost 4-37, Joan Gilbert, Gillian Annison and Ken Irwin lost 10-43 and Finley Campbell, Gwen Campbell and David Campbell lost by one shot 12-13.