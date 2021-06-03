Watkinson completes Boston marathon inside target time

Curt at the finish line.

Louth AC’s Curt Watkinson competed at the Boston (UK) Marathon last weekend.

He clocked a time of 3:29.02 - within his 3:30 target - at one of the first events of its kind to be run following Covid restrictions.

“Keeping motivated through lockdown was hard but having my fundraising targets I managed to stay at a good level of fitness and this allowed me to put in a good performance and was the just reward for the hard work through lockdown,” he said.

“I found running through lockdown has helped with my mental health and the pressure caused by the current climate on home life and work.”