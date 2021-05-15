“We started strong and there’s only one way to go!" Jack Harvey qualifies third at Indianapolis

Jack Harvey.

Returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and the site of his first-ever IndyCar Series podium, Jack Harvey was aiming to surpass his best qualifying run (second - 2020) and go for pole position on Friday.

After showing good speed in practice and once again making it into the Firestone Fast Six, Harvey and the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda will roll off the grid third for today’s GMR Grand Prix.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Harvey just go together like any great pairing. Since making his debut at the 2.439-mile road course, Harvey has proven that the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda is a top contender among the fiercely competitive IndyCar field.

Harvey scored his first IndyCar Series podium at the iconic road course in 2019 (third) and he returns to the track with an eye on a breakthrough result this weekend.

Morning practice on Friday was a strong start for Harvey and the MSR crew, with the Brit closing out the session second fastest. The afternoon practice saw equally as strong pace for Harvey, closing out the practice run sixth.

Knowing the strength of his Honda powered Indy Car, Harvey went into qualifying with one thing in mind: pole position. Harvey advanced the No. 60 Honda through the first two qualifying rounds, resulting in Harvey making his ninth career appearance in the Firestone Fast Six.

With just six minutes on the clock in the final qualifying round Harvey idled in pit lane until being released to clock in two hot laps. Improving on his initial lap, Harvey ultimately finished third after posting a 1:09.652-second lap. Harvey has yet to qualify below seventh at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

“Everyone at Meyer Shank Racing has been working really hard to have a good performance here,” said Harvey.

“We started strong and there’s only one way to go, and that’s to keep going forward or at least maintain that pace.