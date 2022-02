Louth men's seconds were beaten 2-0 at home by Horncastle. Photo: David Dales

It was a weekend of defeats for Louth Hockey Club's senior teams as all four sides were in action, home and away.

Playing at home, Louth ladies' firsts lost 3-2 to Chesterfield, whilst the men's firsts were away at the same club, losing 3-0.

The men's seconds lost 2-0 to Horncastle, playing at the London Road, and the ladies' seconds lost 4-2 away to Grimsby.

