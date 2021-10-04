Weekend to remember for Gainsborough and Morton Striders' runners

Chris Inman racing in the Hedgehog Half Marathon.

Two of the star performances came on the biggest stage of them all, The London Marathon.

Running down The Mall with a beaming smile was Kevin Dunne who managed a new personal best with his time of 3:58:10, and claimed the added bonus of being the third fastest Strider over 60 in the club records.

Dunne was beaten to second place in the club rankings by fellow Strider Nigel Bowler who had just finished before him in the time of 3:49:14. Also running was Sally Williamson who took on her first ever marathon, finishing in the time of 5:12:31.

Taking part in the virtual marathon were Clare Ward and Tanya Burbidge. Both ran their own routes locally, with Clare running 4:47:20 and Tanya 7:32:55.

At Normanby Hall the Hedgehog Half Marathon took place with the other star performance coming from Chris Inman. Chris crossed the finish line in the time of 1:43:14 to claim the club record half marathon time for the veteran-65 age group.

Aaron Hill had a fine run with his 85:51, and there was a close battle between Lorna Allison and Simon Blacknell, finishing in 1:42:59 and 1:43:10 respectively. Samantha Woffindin rounded off the results with 2:22:06 in her debut half marathon.

In Scotland Dan Gleave took on the Loch Ness Marathon running 4:50:49, a good warm up for the upcoming Newport Marathon.