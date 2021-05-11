What does latest lockdown easing mean for sport?

Fans will be allowed to return to stadiums. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Further lockdown restrictions will be eased from Monday, the Government have announced.

Two households or six people can meet indoors once again, cinemas and theatres will re-open and you can also have a pint or a meal inside your favourite pub or restaurant at last.

But what does that mean for sport?

Grassroots outdoor sport has already resumed, while gyms have also re-opened with restrictions in place.

But from Monday, May 17 organised indoor adult sport - such as badminton, indoor tennis and five-a-side football - will be allowed to resume.

Also some gym classes will be allowed again.

While this is great news for people who have missed their sporting fixes, this week's news will also be welcomed by fans of clubs.

From Monday supporters can return to stadiums, albeit with capacity restrictions in place, while bars and clubhouses can also be used inside once more.

"The data shows that the government’s four tests for easing restrictions have been met," a Government statement read.

"Infection rates are at their lowest level since September, while hospital admissions and patients in hospital continue to decrease - with levels now similar to July last year.

"Hospital admissions and cases of severe illness also remain in line with modelling provided by scientific experts for the Roadmap.

"From May 17, the majority of the indoor and remaining outdoor economy can re-open, and gathering limits will increase indoors and outdoors."