Wheelchair tennis sessions being in Sleaford

​Sleaford Tennis Club has recently introduced coached tennis sessions for wheelchair users.

Interest is growing quickly now that access to the Tennis Club has been enabled thanks to the co-operation and full support of local agencies working together.

The club purchased its own sports wheelchair last summer and the demand has been such that before Christmas it was able to purchase a second chair thanks to a generous donation from a local sponsor.

The club will also shortly receive more sports wheelchairs thanks to an application by the Lincolnshire Lawn Tennis Association to Sport England.

A club spokesman said: “We thank The Grantham Tennis Club Charity for funding a paved area for wheelchair access to the Club from Park Crescent.

“We also thank Sleaford Town Council for agreeing and facilitating the laying of the new path.

"They have gone on to upgrade the bridge surface and railings which is of great benefit to all, not just those using the tennis courts.

“We’d also like to thank Lincolnshire County Council for the provision of the dropped kerb allowing the wheelchairs to access the bridge.

“We make tennis available to everyone and would welcome local groups covering all disabilities.”

Fully inclusive wheelchair coaching takes place every Wednesday afternoon between 1pm and 3pm with the club’s coach Neil Rossiter, himself a wheelchair player, who said: “You don’t know until you try and you’ll be amazed at the results.”

Everyone is welcome, whether a wheelchair user or able-bodied, and is challenged to have a go at the sport.

All equipment is provided, including the sports wheelchair.

The cost for the two-hour session is £4 for members or £10 for non-members.

A free taster session is offered.