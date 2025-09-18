Who will be Lincolnshire’s strongest man - and woman? Contest to find out in Sleaford

Strongman and gym owner Ben Stacey prepares to host his first Lincolnshire's Strongest event, with his wife Yolanda Stacey (centre) and head coach Scarlett Portues. Phoito: Andy Hubbert

A contest this weekend will reveal who is Lincolnshire’s Strongest man and woman.

The event is being staged at Sleaford’s Prevail Strength and Conditioning Gym on Melbourne Park, off East Road and is being organised by the gym’s founder and owner Ben Stacey.

Spread over two days, Lincolnshire’s Strongest contest will see 15 to 20 women compete on Saturday and up to 50 men on Sunday across five carefully designed events to test their abilities.

Most entrants are from Lincolnshire but a few will be travelling from as far as Wales and Cheltenham.

The competitions are open to the public to watch and will run from 10am until around 4pm. Competitors will be put to the test in some of the challenges made familiar by the likes of household names Geoff Capes and Eddie Hall in televised UK and World strongman events over the years.

Ben said the first event will be a deadlift to raise the largest weight they can. This will be followed by the classic Farmer’s Walk, carrying a pair of weights over 20 metres. Next up they will have to overhead press a variety of four weights within 60 seconds.

In the fourth event entrants get to pull a small truck or an 11 ton truck over a 20 metre course in the yard outside the gym.

Finally it will be the turn of the legendary ‘Atlas stones’. Ben has a full set of these concrete spheres, ascending in size and weight. The competitors will be expected to lift the stone as many times as possible over a 48 inch high bar within 60 seconds.

Ben said: “Over the past two or three years we have seen a decline in the number of competitions in the area. One gym closed last year which had done 12 strength competitions a year. Then another gym at Holbeach held a Lincolnshire’s Strongest contest, which I won, but they won’t be putting it on again after they lost their funding from the council.

"So, from up to 20 competitions a year we are down to two or three, but that fell quite nicely with me opening my first ever gym in Sleaford in October last year. My goal is to introduce strongman and powerlifting events to Sleaford.

"I’ve never hosted a competition before but have been involved in hundreds of them. This has been mainly voluntary and I am putting some of my own money in to make it run smoothly – things like T-shirts and prizes.”

Ben, 32, has been involved in strongman events as a competitor and coach for a decade, since he got interested in working out at the gym at university while studying to be an actor!

He said: “I soon realised I was escaping to go to the gym more and found myself with young actors wanting to get in shape for their parts and I enjoyed helping them.”

Ben, from Kirkby la Thorpe, went into fitness coaching and working in a strongman gym. He has been coaching strength athletes ever since, mostly online, and taking ‘natural’ athletes to international strength and powerlifting events.

He eventually opened Prevail gym wanting to get back to the traditional inclusive atmosphere. He said: “We don’t care which end of the spectrum someone is at. Most gyms these days people just put their earphones on and don’t speak to each other, but that’s not what I grew up in.

"The gym environment has changed, it is a team sport and a community. We do our training then maybe head into town for a coffee. We have barbecues, open days and social gatherings.”