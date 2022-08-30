Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd Ellis on his way to victory. Pic credit Dave Yeomans

The Anglo French pairing already held the lap record for the series after smashing it at the Sidecar revival meeting a few weeks ago and remain unbeaten in the series to date.

They completed their qualifying in first position and began the first of two races from pole position.

They didn't get the best of starts to race one, being third into Charlies. But by the end of the lap they were up to second behind the Christie Brothers and right on their back wheel as they started lap two,

They passed them to take up the race lead by the end of the lap and never looked back; extending their lead to over eight seconds and setting a new lap record of 1m 31.264s - 85.99mph on lap three of 10.

They crossed the finish line for the win and 25 championship points well ahead of the Christie Brothers in second place.

Starting the second race on Monday from pole position it was the Christie Brothers who got the hole shot into Charlies but by the time they approached Park, Ellis and Clement were ahead.

Again they did not look back and set yet another new lap record on lap four bringing the time down to 1m 31.100s - 86.14mph.

As the race unfolded Ellis and Clement increased their lead with every lap until they crossed the finish line for another win, some 7.276s ahead of the Christie Brothers.

Ellis said: “We are at Snetterton for the next round which is a circuit I love. We hope to get the Birchall Brothers away from the club meetings and over to Snetterton so we can have a bit of a battle with them for the win.”