Winning start for Woodhall Spa Croquet Club

On paper this should have been a comfortable encounter for Woodhall Spa, but croquet is played on grass rather than paper.

A steady start saw them take an early lead.

They headed in for lunch with a 3-1 lead, having won both pairs and shared the singles.

The generous catering seemed to slow Branston down and Woodhall took advantage by extending their lead in the first games after lunch.

The first round of singles then saw Branston claw a couple of games back to keep the match alive.

After a short rain break, the final round of singles games got underway with Woodhall needing one more point to clinch the match.