Winning starts in snooker league

Cons A started their Summer League campaign with a fine 5-3 away win over Louth Volksworld.

Mark Pickard and Simon Adams both won for the visitors to set up this encouraging victory.

Richard Burkitt replied for the hosts, who just missed out on a share of the points.

Newcomers 8 Ballers made their debut in the Summer League.

They announced their arrival with a splendid 5-3 home win over N.T. Shaw of Louth.

Spencer Cooke and Danny Cohen were the two winners for the hosts, to give them the perfect start.

This came after Hayden Gavey had potted the visitors in front in the early exchanges.

The defending champions P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services made a winning start beating Saltfleetby Snooker Club 6-2.

The hosts didn't have it all their own way as the first four frames were shared.

Matt Chandler broke the deadlock and Pete Mountain also won to round off a useful first week success.

Sibjon Builders and Dales Poultry & Game couldn't be separated as they played out a 4-4 draw.