Woodhall Spa B team win croquet trophy

The Woodhall B team.

Croquet teams from Branston, Gainsborough, Dunston A and hosts Woodhall Spa played for the Jubilee Park Challenge Trophy on Saturday.

Three members in each team played a mixture of doubles and singles games, with the first to score seven hoops winning.

The winners were Woodhall Spa B team who won eight games out of a possible 10.

Branston finished second with seven, with Woodhall A missing out on hoop difference.

The Woodhall Spa B team were Bob Potter, Heather Grant and Andrew Grant.

Woodhall Spa Croquet Club's B team were back in action with a league match against Nottingham at a sunkissed Jubilee Park last Wednesday.

It was closely fought contest and the result reflected that, the visitors winning 57-59.